Kenya: Three Killed, 3 Injured in Sagana Crash

Three people died while a similar number sustained injuries on Sunday following an accident involving three vehicles on the Sagana- Makutano Road in Kirinyaga County.

Two lorries collided head-on at Sagana Bridge, killing the two drivers and a loader on the spot.

Witnesses said one of lorries was heading towards Murang'a from Nyeri while the other one was coming from the opposite direction.

However, a Toyota Probox car which was travelling to Nairobi from Makutano crashed into the two lorries, leaving three of its occupants with serious injuries.

During the incident, all the three vehicles caught fire. Confirming the incident, the Mwea West police boss, Abdullahi Aden said all the vehicles were burnt down.

He said the survivors who were in the Probox car took off soon after the accident and were being sought by the police.

"It was a terrible accident which claimed lives," added Mr Aden.

He said investigations had been launched to establish the actual circumstances under which the fatal accident occurred.

According to the witnesses, they heard loud sound and rushed to the scene only to find the victims lying dead as the vehicles went up in flames.