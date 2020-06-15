Malawi: Chilima Energises Ntcheu to Vote for Chakwera - 'Malawi Must Do Away With Thieves in Power'

Vice President Salous Chilima has urged people in his home district Ntcheu to come out in large numbers and vote for Dr Lazarous Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying the opposition Tonse alliance is united and determined to redeem the country from "thieves and liars".

Chilima arrival at Ganya in Ntcheu Chilima speaking in Ntcheu Part of the crowds at Ganya, in Ntcheu

Chilima said this on Saturday at a rally he held at Ganya in Ntcheu.

He said Tonse Alliance was formed as a response to the wishes of the people and to attain 50+1 percent as ordered by the Courts.

"I and Dr Chakwera and other alliance partners are united. If you vote for Dr Chakwera you have voted for me and UTM," Chilima assured the people of Ntcheu.

Chilima said while he is capable to be President he allowed Chakwera to lead so that in unity they remove DPP.

He then took time to remind people of Ntcheu about UTM promises that will be incorporated into Tonse Alliance manifesto.

Chilima assured people of Ntcheu of cheap fertilizer at K4,495 per 50 kg bag and three meals a day.

He also reiterated implementation K75 billion loan scheme to women and the youth, one million jobs for the youth.

Chilima said the stampede that happened early this week in Mzuzu and other parts of the country when ministry of health were conducting walk in interviews for Health Surveillance Assistance is clear evidence that most youths lack jobs in the country.

He also said the Tonse government will establish mega farms in Ntcheu and factories to add value to crops produced in the district.

UTM Regional Governor Alhaj Sande thanked Chilima for crisscrossing the whole eastern region campaigning for Chakwera and Tonse alliance.

Sande urged supporters in Eastern region to get ready to vote in large numbers.

He applauded Chilima for enlightening Malawians that politicians should not divide them on religious lines and assuring Eastern region that Tonse alliance will respect and uphold freedom of worship.

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North East Arthur Chipungu who has defected to UTM said access to water is a serious problem in the area.

The MP said most people in his area still drink unsafe water.

He fruther said there are many youths in his area who are jobless and are looking foward to benefit from the one million jobs

Chipungu said people in his area are ready to vote for Chakwera and put Tonse Alliance in government.

