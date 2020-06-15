Mozambique: Apparent Suicide Attempt Leads to Huge Power Cut

Maputo — Most of southern Mozambique was plunged into darkness for several hours on Friday night by a power cut caused by what appeared to be an attempted suicide.

A 23 year old man (whose name has not been released) climbed a high voltage electricity pylon in the Fomento neighbourhood, in the southern city of Matola. He climbed the pylon at about 15.30, and it was feared that he intended to commit suicide.

Shortly after 17.00, the publicly owned electricity company, EDM, cut the power supply. The pylon happens to be where lines from the Matola and Infulene sub-stations meet, and this section of high voltage line is crucial for the entire southern section of the electricity grid.

EDM said it took the decision in order to prevent the possible death from electrocution of the man., who was believed to be suffering from mental illness. It was also feared that, if he did throw himself into the high voltage wires, that might cause serious damage to the equipment. A team from EDM, the police and the fire brigade also climbed the pylon, and tried to negotiate with the man.

Meanwhile EDM worked to bring alternative sources of power, such as the gas-fired power station at Ressano Garcia on the South African border, on stream. But it was not until around 20.00 that power began to be restored to parts of Maputo city and province. It took another two hours before the lights were back on in Gaza and Inhambane provinces.

By then the young man was in police custody. The attempts to talk him down from the pylon failed, and eventually he was tied up and forcibly removed. As he reached the ground, reporters tried to talk to him but the police whisked him away.

A police spokesperson said he would be submitted to psychiatric assessment. Should it be shown that he is not mentally ill, then he will be held responsible for the damage done during the blackout.

So far it is now known exactly why he climbed the pylon or, if this was indeed a suicide attempt, what motivated him to try to end his own life.