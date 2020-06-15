Angola: Social Action Ministry Calls for Inclusion of Person With Albinism

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Faustina Alves, on Friday affirmed that the inclusion of people with albinism should begin within the family.

Through a message that reached ANGOP on Friday as part of the International Albinism Awareness Day, the Cabinet minister stressed that people with albinism deserves special protection by the State, in the process of inclusive and sustainable development, so as to contribute to the promotion of a resilient society.

Albinism should not be a reason for discrimination, stigma, prejudice, offence and unequal treatment, says the minister.

Faustina Alves also encouraged everyone who works for the protection and promotion of the rights of people with albinism to advocate and contribute to the effective promotion of the social inclusion of people with albinism.

Angolans are able to find sustainable solutions if they work united and articulated for the common cause that is the well-being of the Angolan family, the minister said.

In the meantime, the official considered necessary to promote an analysis and discussion of issues related to albinism in the context of their disability and discrimination.

The date was set in 2015 and proclaimed by the United Nations to disseminate information on albinism aimed at non-discrimination and combating persecution of people with albinism.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.