Angola: Social Action Ministry Calls for Inclusion of Person With Albinism

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Faustina Alves, on Friday affirmed that the inclusion of people with albinism should begin within the family.

Through a message that reached ANGOP on Friday as part of the International Albinism Awareness Day, the Cabinet minister stressed that people with albinism deserves special protection by the State, in the process of inclusive and sustainable development, so as to contribute to the promotion of a resilient society.

Albinism should not be a reason for discrimination, stigma, prejudice, offence and unequal treatment, says the minister.

Faustina Alves also encouraged everyone who works for the protection and promotion of the rights of people with albinism to advocate and contribute to the effective promotion of the social inclusion of people with albinism.

Angolans are able to find sustainable solutions if they work united and articulated for the common cause that is the well-being of the Angolan family, the minister said.

In the meantime, the official considered necessary to promote an analysis and discussion of issues related to albinism in the context of their disability and discrimination.

The date was set in 2015 and proclaimed by the United Nations to disseminate information on albinism aimed at non-discrimination and combating persecution of people with albinism.