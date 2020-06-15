Angola: COVID-19 - Breaking Sanitary Cordon May Spread Disease - Health Minister

Luanda — The Health Minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, Friday here admitted that there are people violating the sanitary cordon imposed in Luanda, an attitude that can contribute to the spread of the disease to family members and consequently across the country.

Speaking at daily updating press conference for the last 24 hours on covid-19, the minister denied that the systematic breaking has to do with a possible weakness of the border guard police assigned to the security forces.

"People are using other routes, using canoes on the waterfront and other routes. They have to be aware that they should not leave because they put their families' lives at risk," she said.

Luanda remains under sanitary cordon in the framework of the joint Executive Decree of the Ministries of Health and Interior, due to the high risk of Covid-19 spreading in the communities.

The minister also ruled out the death by Covid-19, of one pharmacist, associating the causes of the sudden death of this national citizen with a possible stroke and other heart diseases, as it is endemic among the young population.