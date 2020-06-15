Angola: COVID-19 - Zaire Gets New Campaign Hospital

Mbanza Kongo — A field hospital with capacity for 80 patients is expected to be installed within a week in the fishing village of Nzeto, northern Zaire province, as part of the measures to combat covid-19 pandemic.

The information was disclosed on Friday by the head of the campaign hospitals installation monitoring of the inter-ministerial commission to fight covid-19, Ana Paulo, at the end of a visit to the site where the metallic infrastructure is to be built.

The assembly works of the campaign hospital, which in the future (after covid-19 pandemic) will be able to provide medical assistance to the local population are due to last one month, the official said.

The director of the Zaire provincial health office, João Paulo, explained that the choice for Nzeto village for the set of the hospital is part of the local authorities strategy taking into account its proximity with Luanda, which is the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In the future, he said, health units of this kind could be installed in some municipalities bordering with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Nzeto village is located 230 kilometres away from Mbanza Kongo city and has a population estimatd at over 67,000 inhabitants, distributed in three communes.

The Angolan government is setting up field hospitals in some provinces of the country, especially on the borders as part of the measures to combat covid-19.