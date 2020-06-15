Angola: COVID-19 - Religious Leaders Sensitized On Pandemic

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Religious leaders of the communal headquarters of Cangote, municipality of Chinguar (Bié), were sensitized on Thursday to engage in the fulfillment of the preventive measures against Covid-19, in a preview of the return to the cults, scheduled for 24 this month.

During a visit to verify the biosecurity conditions in the Catholic and Evangelical Congregational Churches in Angola -IECA, the administrator of Chinguar, Afonso Belo, reiterated the call for strict compliance, after the resumption of religious activities, of preventive measures, such as distancing between people and constant washing of hands with water and soap.

In the same way, he recommended that ladies with babies on their lap should avoid attending services or leaving them under the care of other family members, as one of the other measures to avoid possible cases of contagion with the new coronavirus.

According to the Epidemiological Report, the country has so far 118 positive cases, of which five have died, 41 have recovered and 72 are active.

