Angola: Foreign Minister Moves Staff

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, Friday, carried out the movement of officials of this government ministerial department.

As part of the reorganization of the aforementioned ministerial department, Ambassadors Mário de Azevedo Constantino, Director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and Jacinto Rangel Lopes Cordeiro Neto, head of the United Nations Department of Multilateral Affairs, were dismissed. The Minister appointed Ambassador Jacinto Rangel Lopes Cordeiro Neto, as Director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

