Malawi MPs Disregard COVID-19 Preventive Measures in House

13 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Members of parliament on Friday continued to defy arrangements set by the National Assembly to protect the legislators from catching coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Finance Minister Mwanamvekha (r) is being congratylated by Justice Minister Bright Msaka in the House after delivering a budget statement.-Photo by Govati Nyirenda, Mana

Most of them did not have face masks, they disregarded an order that only 100 members of parliament should be in the chamber, they sat very close to each other and some of them could be seen bending towards each other for talking and laughing.

After Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha finished presenting his budget statement, opposition members of parliament crowded together and started chanting a solemn hymn turned political that this was the first time they have seen the Finance minister.

This was mockery to Mwanamvekha, whom they said this was the last time he had presented a budget statement as after June 23 presidential election, him and his fellow cabinet ministers and legislators would now be pushed to the opposition benches.

However, Speaker of Parliament Catherane Gotani Hara said parliament would continue urging members of parliament follow the strict covid-19 preventive measures.

The country has now 481 Covid-19 cases with five deaths.

