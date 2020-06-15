Malawi: Injunction Bid to Stop Malawi Fresh Elections Branded 'Fake News'

Minister of Tourism Symon Vuwa Kaunda has denied social media reports that he had gone to the High Court in Lilongwe to challenge the presidential election date.

Vuwa: No one sought an injunction, DPP is ready for June 23 voting day

In an interview, Kaunda said the reports were concocted by opposition zealots who just wanted to confuse people due to their candidate's impending loss at the ballot box.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said the government respects the rule of law and would not challenge the court order that the election be held 150 days.

"There is nothing to fear, we are more than ready for the election," said Botomani.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said President Peter Mutharika is ready for the election on June 23 and would not want anyone to delay it.

Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court Agnes Patemba said the courts do not have any application from anyone wishing to secure an injunction against the election.

It has emerged that there was no application at all for an injunction and the rumour spread on social media was work of propagandists.

