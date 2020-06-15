Malawi: MEC Commissioners Meet Mutharika, DPP - Next Is Chakwera

13 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Newly appointed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners on Friday met President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika palace in Blantyre as the pollster seeks to directly engage presidential candidates on anticipated logistical challenges and possible mitigation measures.

New MEC in group photograph with President Mutharika

President Mutharika was accompanied by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, director of Elections Ben Phiri, National Campaign Director Everton Chimulirenji and other top party officials.

The MEC commissioners are Saturday expected to meet Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

During the meeting, chairperson of commission Chifundo Kachale told the President how far they have gone with the election preparations.

Mutharika told them to identify all weak areas and ensure a free, fair, transparent and credible election which should satisfy all stakeholders despite having limited time.

In the afternoon, the commissioners met Mbakuwaku Movement for Development president Peter Kuwani.

