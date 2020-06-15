Malawi Police Officer Dies of COVID-19, Pushes Up Death Toll to 5

13 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A police officer has become the fifth person in the country to die of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the first state security officer to succumb to the virus.

Cop is another Malawi Covid-19 statistic

A statement from State House says Rodgers Kazembe has since been buried with health personnel taking charge of the funeral and burial ceremony in line with burial guidelines of coronavirus related deaths.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says President Peter Mutharika has since condoled the bereaved family and the Malawi police service over the loss of the senior superintendent.

"Professor Mutharika is therefore reminding all Malawians that coronavirus remains an increasingly present danger in our society having recorded 481 confirmed positive cases to date," says Kalilani.

Kalilani says President Mutharika is urging all Malawians to be on guard and observe Covid-19 preventative measures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.