Kenya: Odinga Takes COVID-19 Test, Urges Kenyans to Follow Suit

14 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has taken the COVID-19 test.

Odinga took the test at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) on Sunday, with a plea to Kenyans to follow suit.

"I took the COVID-19 test at KEMRI in Mbagathi earlier today (Sunday). I took the opportunity to appeal to all Kenyans to go for testing," Odinga said, and stressed that "A COVID-19 certificate is becoming an important document as we continue battling the pandemic."

Under the Ministry of Health regulations, Odinga will get his test results after 48 hours, and they will be included in Monday's tally.

