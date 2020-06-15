Kenya: CS Kagwe Warns Leaders Against Gatherings During COVID-19

14 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — 'No one is above the law', Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned after leaders continued to flout COVID-19 regulations.

Kagwe said the government does not support any form of laxity or impunity by anyone because it is determined to eradicate COVID-19.

After Kenya reported her first case in March, the government issued a raft of preventive measures, including a ban for public gatherings.

"This issue of people feeling free to start holding social gatherings, whether political, funerals or even weddings, it is wrong. People are beginning to feel like we are living post-COVID-19, it is wrong and that is breaking the law" he said on a tour of Nyeri County, where he was accompanied by cabinet colleague Joe Mucheru (ICT Ministry) and other top national and county government officials.

The CS asked enforcement agencies, particularly chiefs and sub-chiefs, through the Ministry of Interior, to ensure rules are followed strictly to combat the spread of coronavirus that had infected 3,594 people and killed 100 by June 14.

"Set example as leaders, whether spiritual or political, to observe the guidelineswe have issued," Kagwe said.

There has been uproar from Kenyans after several leaders continued to host political meetings in various parts of the country while flouting the virus regulations.

The most notable is COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who hosted a luncheon at his Kajiado residence two weeks ago, and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa who has been hosting meetings in Western Kenya.

"The government does not condone the breaking of the law by anybody, anywhere," Kagwe warned.

