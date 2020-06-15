Tanzania: JPM Makes 'Impossible' Possible - Mpango

MINISTER for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, has described President John Magufuli as a strong and visionary leader, highly talented in making the impossible to happen.

Tabling the 2020/21 government budget in Dodoma on Thursday Dr Mpango spoke of President Magufuli as a leader with courage and zeal to break the status quo.

He said the President was fully aware that for a country to succeed in bringing about positive change, every Tanzanian must get rid of business as usual habits.

"I have decided to say it openly for records and for Tanzanians to understand the kind of President we have to help us all understand and fulfil our obligations to the nation," he said urging Tanzanians to vote for Dr Magufuli in the coming general election.

Dr Mpango said that President Magufuli was a unique and a role model in Africa and should be voted for so that he could take the country to the new heights in the second phase of five years.

"President Magufuli is highly talented in making the impossible to happen and fully aware that for a country to succeed in bringing about positive change. We must get rid of business as usual habits," he said, adding that President Magufuli was a leader who knew "no pain no gain".

According to the minister, he is a strong and confident leader who allows no room for small dreams and has guts to conquer the fear of failure and inspire Tanzanians to change and build self-confidence through his own words "Tanzanians are capable and we are not poor!"

The minister highlighted various issues that seemed impossible for the good of the nation, including the fight against corruption, a matter that had engulfed the country for many years.

"He has fought against fraudulent practices in all sectors of the economy such as salaries and allowances to ghost staff, loans to ghost students in higher learning Institutions and sham claims on agricultural inputs and VAT refunds," he said, adding that President Magufuli had been monitoring with facts everything going on in all areas of administration.

"It is clear to me that President Magufuli is a believer in the philosophy of Peter Ferdinand Drucker (although I am not sure if our President reads the writings of this expert) that 'it is the duty of the executive to remove ruthlessly anyone and especially any manager who consistently fails to perform with high distinction, to let such a man stay on corrupting others'," he noted.

He said President Magufuli was a leader with an unshaken stand as evidenced recently in his administration when others insisted taking a lockdown measure to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but to the surprise of many, he allowed Tanzanians to continue working, while taking precautionary measures advised by health experts as they continued praying to God.

"President Magufuli has continued relying on God in discharging his duties and has directed the leaders he appoints and members of the public to do the same," he noted.

President is generally seen as a reformist and a no no-sense man who has transformed Tanzania's economy. He had instilled discipline on public spending and sealed much of the loopholes of a revenue leakage.