Tanzania: MPs Caution On TRA Role in Wildlife Sector

MEMBERS of Parliament have strongly called upon the government to rethink its proposal to bestow the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) with powers to collect non-tax revenues in national parks and conservation areas.

Contributing to the proposal of the government budget tabled in Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday by Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Phillip Mpango, the MPS said the decision could seriously harm the tourism and conservation sectors which had already been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proposal, the government wants TRA to resume collecting non-tax revenues that were initially being collected by the Tanzania National Park Authority (Tanapa), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

"In order to strengthen the collection system of non-tax revenues from tourism and forest industry, I propose the collection of non-tax dues from these industries be managed by the Ministry of Finance and Planning through Tanzania Revenue Authority and be deposited in consolidated fund," Dr Mpango told the Parliament when presenting the budget proposal on Thursday.

Dr Mpango said the implementation of the measure would require amendments of Tanzania Revenue Authority Act, CAP 339, Ngorongoro Conservation Act, CAP 284, National Park Act, CAP 282, and Wildlife Conservation Act, through Finance Bill, 2020.

Saada Mkuya, the former finance minister and MP for Welezo (CCM) said tourism is one of the fragile sectors and the new move by the government needs to be revisited to ensure both Tanapa, NCAA and Tawa survive.

She said while the key industry players need uninterrupted sufficient budgets for innovation and creativity to survive, the involvement of TRA might limit such plans.

"The Kenyan government decided to abolish both landing and parking fees for aircrafts to help increase more arrivals since the air tickets will be cheap," she said, adding: "In Africa, the competition in the tourism industry is basically between Kenya and Tanzania, meaning that authorities must be very innovative and creative to make gains."

Authorities' efforts to improve the sector's contribution are slowly gaining momentum having increased from 2.2billion US dollars in 2015 to 2.5billion US dollars in 2018.

The number of arrivals also increased to 1.5million in 2018 from 1.3million tourists in 2015.

Debating the National Budget yesterday, Special Seats MP Halima Bulembo (CCM) added that the government had managed to end wildlife poaching and trafficking.

Kaliua Member of Parliament Magdalena Sakaya (CUF) said the new arrangement by the State will destroy the tourism industry.

The MP was certain that both Tanapa and NCAA had been contributing to the government significantly. She said alternatively, the government must look for other options that will not affect the performance of the key players.

National Assembly Speaker Mr Job Ndugai agreed with MPs' proposals, saying such practice was used in the 1990s before the government introduced electronic payment systems.

"I wonder how TRA is going to operate in the wildlife field given that tourism makes payment deposits before even landing into the country," he noted.

The Parliamentary Budget Committee observed the same proposal with concern, urging the government to explain who would implement the new plan.

According to the Speaker, at least Tanapa, NCAA and Tawa need 20 per cent of standby revenues to fund any arising emergencies.

The MPs observed that while the seating finance minister may have valid intentions, any changes by the new finance minister could have greater challenges in conservation and wildlife protection.

Travel and tourism contributed 25 per cent of foreign currency in 2018, contributing 17 per cent of the national GDP.

But with the outbreak of Covid-19 disturbing international and domestic movements, tourism and services such as transportation of tourists, accommodation, food, beverages and entertainment had resulted in serious revenue losses.