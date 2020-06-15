Tanzania: Party Hasn't Yet Sent Anybody to Contest - Official

LEADERS of the youth wing of CCM (UVCCM), as well as members of the ruling party, have been called upon to ignore and reject those who claim to have been sent by senior CCM leaders, officials or government leaders to run for various positions in the coming general election.

A statement was made on Thursday by National Chairman of UVCCM Kheri James, while addressing the youth and other members of CCM during his tour of Hai District in Kilimanjaro Region.

"We have information from different parts of the country, including here (Kilimanjaro) that there are some aspirants especially those expecting to vie for the post of MP who claim that they have been sent by "big leaders" from CCM headquarters to run for the posts. They are liars. The ruling party headquarters has not sent anybody and it will not send anybody to vie for any post, ignore them," he said, amidst applause from CCM members who attended the meeting.

He added: "The National CCM Chairman, Dr John Magufuli, Prime Minister Majaliwa, CCM Secretary- General, Dr Bashiru Ally, have not sent anyone to vie for any political posts and party leaders don't have any reason to do so."

"If someone comes to tell you that he has been sent by the party headquarters to contest for a position, ask him or her to tell you the one who sent them to come and bring the message personally. To discourage them, tell them that you are also vying for the post. If you do so they will live you alone," he said.

He also called upon UVCCM members to come out in big numbers to vie for different posts in the coming general election scheduled for October this year, a move which he said would be a foundation for preparing future leaders of the country through CCM.

Earlier, Kilimanjaro Regional CCM Secretary Jonathan Mabhiya said CCM leadership in the region was ready for the coming general election and the regional leadership was committed to ensuring CCM won in all constituencies in the region.

"A catch phrase that Kilimanjaro is the opposition camp in the country will come to an end during this year's general elections. We have projected to win all parliamentary seats in the region and our main base is the good work done by the fifth phase government under President Magufuli whom we trust," he said.

UVCCM Kilimanjaro Regional Chairman Ivan Moshi said the youth wing's leadership in the region was ready for this year's general elections whereby he said, among other things, the leadership had planned to avoid division among its members caused by different aspirants who divided party leaders.

"We clearly know that the main goal of CCM is to continue leading the country and continue building the country's economy. Because of this factor we in Kilimanjaro Region will be serious in the coming general election. Let me on behalf of my colleagues assure you that you will see the results of our efforts as far as the 2020 general election is concerned."