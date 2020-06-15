Tanzania: CCM Nomination Timetable Unveiled

AS the country gears up for the general election scheduled for October, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has opened its nomination window by inviting its qualified members to start collecting nomination forms with effect from Monday next week.

Guided by its leadership and ethics and election regulations, candidates who are welcomed to start picking nomination forms are those seeking nomination to vie for the Union presidency as well as Zanzibar presidency on the CCM ticket.

Candidates wishing to vie for the posts of Member of Parliament, Member of the House of Representatives Councillors and those wishing to be nominated as Special Seats MPs and Councillors have also been invited to pick the nomination forms.

Speaking in Dar es Sa laam, CCM Secretary for Publicity and Ideology, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said prospective presidential candidates are welcomed to start picking forms next Monday after which they will be required to seek sponsors in the regions.

According to Mr Polepole, the task of securing sponsors in the regions will last until June 30, 2020 before the nomination forms are returned the same day.

The deadline for returning the forms is set at 4 pm. Each Union candidate must secure 250 sponsors in twelve regions, at least two of which must be in Zanzibar while those for the Zanzibar presidential election must secure 250 sponsors in three regions, one from Unguja and one from Pemba.

Speaking on the internal nomination procedures for screening candidates wishing to be nominated to vie for the Union presidency, Mr Polepole said on July 6-7, the Secretariat of the National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold its meeting followed by the meeting of the Security and Ethics Committee on July 8, 2020.

On July 9, 2020, the party's Central Committee (CC) of the National Executive Committee (NEC) will convene to screen the candidates before proposing names of not more than five candidates that will be forwarded to NEC members.

On July 10, 2020, members of the National Executive Committee( NEC) will meet to screen the candidates before proposing names of not more than three candidates to the party' s National Conference to be held on July 11-12 , 2020 for voting on one name of the candidate for the CCM presidential flag bearer.

Speaking on the internal nomination procedures for screening candidates wishing to be nominated to vie for the Zanzibar presidency, Mr Polepole said on July 1-2, 2020, the meeting of the Special Committee's Secretariat of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Zanzibar will meet for the screening process.

He said on July 3, 2020, the Security and Ethics Committee in Zanzibar will meet, followed by a meeting of the Special Committee of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Zanzibar on July 4, 2020 for the screening process.

The NEC's Special Committee will then forward its proposals to the party's Central Committee that will meet on July 09, 2020 and propose three names of three candidates to the National Executive Committee (NEC) that will sit on July 10, 2020, for the same task.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold its meeting on July 10, 2020 to elect one candidate to the CCM flag bearer for the Zanzibar presidential election.

On July 11-12, 2020, the CCM Congress will convene to endorse the name of the candidate proposed for Zanzibar presidential election.

According to Mr Polepole, candidates wishing to vie for the posts of Members of Parliament, Members of the House of Representatives, Councillors and those wishing to be nominated as Special Seats MPs and Councillors will collect nomination forms between July 14 and 17, 2020 before returning them on July 17, 2020 at 4pm.