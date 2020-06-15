Tanzania: Drivers' Agony Deepens As Border Crisis Persists

THE state of affairs at the Tanzania-Kenya borders of Namanga and Holili/Taveta is worsening, with more than 1,000 trucks stranded as Kenya refuses to sanction their entry.

The situation stems from the refusal by Kenyan authorities to honour the agreement that was signed by ministers responsible for transport at Namanga last month , that drivers should undergo Covid-19 tests in their countries of origin and be issued with certificates if they are found to be negative.

Drivers are becoming frustrated due to losing time and incurring costs while awaiting decisions by the authorities.

They are losing hope as Kenyan officials are sticking to their guns, maintaining that they don't trust certificates issued by Tanzania.

The Tanzanian drivers are tested at Arusha Regional Referral Hospital - Mount Meru, and samples of the swabs taken to National Health Laboratory at Mabibo in Dar es Salaam, which issues results and certificates.

Commenting on the situation, Longido District Commissioner Mr Frank Mwaisumbe, whose work station is near the border, said he was disheartened by the Kenyan authorities' tendency to project superiority over their Tanzanian counterparts.

"The situation is worsening; more than 500 trucks and their drivers are stuck on our side as the Kenyans have decided to defy the ministers' directives. This is contemptuous and a blatant projection of a superiority complex," DC Mwaisumbe said.

He explained that, in the wake of the negative developments, Tanzanian officers at the border decided to stop accepting Kenyan certificates, but we are ready to cooperate with the Kenyans when or if they comply with the terms of the agreements reached by the two sides.

Mr Mwaisumbe pointed out that since the testing process was hurtful and make them sick, undergoing two tests concurrently was unfair.

The situation has prompted the East African Business Council (EABC) to urge top officials from the two countries to take action so as to facilitate free movement of cargo across the borders, in compliance with last month's joint directive of the two countries' heads of state, Tanzania's Dr Magufuli and Kenya's Mr Kenyatta.

The EABC Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Dr Peter Mathuki called upon quick response from ministers and other officials to find winwin solutions on the free movement of cargo across East African Community (EAC) borders.

He appreciated the presidents for their directives on ensuring free movement of goods across borders between Kenya and Tanzania that would facilitate increased trade between the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In that regard, the EABC urged the ministers responsible for transport, health and EAC affairs, to meet and find a win-win lasting solution to the barriers hindering the free movement of cargo across EAC borders and in particular, the borders between the two countries.

"The 14 days standstill on the movement of goods between Kenya and Tanzania borders risks business continuity and affects intra-EAC trade. Over 1,000 trucks are stranded on both sides of the border. This is significantly affecting intra-EAC trade and movement of essential and perishable goods across borders," said Dr Mathuki.

Furthermore, there is a slowdown in the movement of cargo across all EAC borders' It is disrupting regional value chains due to the emerging challenges of restricting the movement of truck drivers in a bid to contain the spread of Covid- 19.

EAC partner states are relying on sourcing final products, intermediate input and raw materials within the region due to the disruption of the global supply chain by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facilitating the free movement of cargo across borders is vital towards the economic recovery of the EAC region during and post Covid-19 pandemic.

EABC is ready to offer support towards a public-private dialogue on cross border trade in order to unblock the current trade barriers, this is critical for economic recovery for the EAC region.