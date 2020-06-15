Tanzania: Security Guard Charged With 60,000/ - Bribe, Impersonation

13 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arraigned a primary court security guard for Mabira in Kyerwa District for allegedly soliciting a 60,000/-bribe.

PCCB Regional Chief John Joseph named the accused as Gideon James (32). He explained that a few weeks ago James was approached by one person who had a pending criminal case at Mabira Primary Court.

"With intent to deceive, he solicited a 60,000/- bribe. He was arraigned before Bukoba District Magistrates' Court to answer two charges - impersonation and receiving money on false pretences. The case will be mentioned again on June 25, this year," he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman for Muleba District Council Chrisant Kamugisha (65) has died while admitted to Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) in Mwanza City.

Muleba South Legislator, Prof Anna Tibaijuka, told the Parliament in Dodoma that Kamugisha was involved in a road accident before he was rushed to BMC.

According to Prof Tibaijuka, Kamugisha has been chairman of Muleba Council (CCM) for the past 10 years, adding that burial arrangements were being made at his home Kikukwe Village in Muleba District.

