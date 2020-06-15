Malawi: LCCC Donates COVID-19 Materials to Kabudula Community Hospital

Lilongwe — Lilongwe based charity organisation Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) has donated Covid-19 prevention materials Kabudula Community Hospital in Lilongwe.

The materials worth K 1 million will assist eight surrounding Health Centres in the area that depend on Hospital.

The items that were donated include sanitary buckets, hand washing soap, groves and masks among others.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Saturday during the handover ceremony the Club's President Pierre Mbisa said the items have been donated as way of enhancing government response to Covid-19 which was on the rise in the country.

He said hospitals across the country need to be fully equipped with materials and resources that would protect the health workers as well as those who patronise it to prevent the further spread.

"We wanted to respond to the needs of this hospital which is amongst the hospitals in the country that are in need of support as far as Covid-19 prevention was concerned. We had asked the District Health Office (DHO) to give us a list of Hospitals in Lilongwe which are in need of Covid 19 assistance," Mbisa said.

He said from the list they were able to know how the hospital and the community surrounding it are in desperate need of the support.

"As Lions we will go by our Moto of serving our communities and will always lender our services whenever communities need them," the President said.

Medical In-Charge for Kabudula Community Hospital, Dr Gertrude Kasalika said they were very grateful for the gesture by Lions club of capital city as it would go a long way assisting the hospital.

She said the challenge that the hospital mainly faces is that they do not have continuous supply of resources to deal with Covid-19.

"This is a Community Hospital which looks after at eight Health Centres and it becomes difficult for us to supply them with materials when they have run out of them because we mostly have shortfalls," Kasalika pointed out.

She said the materials will assist in such a way that they would cover those Health Centres as well.

The Health Centres under Kabudula Community Hospital are Nsaru, Ukwe Chikowa, Chilobwe,Malembo,Khongoni Chiwe and Nambuma.