Zimbabwe: Residents Seek Answers Over 'Dirty' Bulawayo Water After 3 Minors' Death

15 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) says it is concerned about reports of dirty and unsafe water which has since been linked to deaths on three children in the city's Luveve suburb.

The three minors reportedly died from diarrhoea complications with families claiming that the deaths were caused by the deceased's consumption of dirty and unsafe water pumped by the municipality.

More city residents from the area have also complained of diarrhoea after drinking the water.

The water comes out once a week following a tight six-day water rationing regime implemented by the local authority to save its dwindling water levels.

In an interview, BPRA Coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu said the residents' association has launched investigations into the suitability of the city water.

"As a residents association, we are deeply concerned about the quality of water coming out of the taps and we are investigating reports from Luveve of loss of lives related to the quality of water residents are receiving," said Ndlovu.

He said the residents' association has also dispatched a team of water experts to the affected suburb to try and get to the root cause of the deaths.

"We have dispatched a team led by our Secretary for Water and Health to Luveve to talk to residents and find out what really happened.

"Council has blamed residents for using dirty containers and we think this is not helping anyone. BCC must take responsibility," Ndlovu said.

He vowed to take to task both government and council over the issue.

"We will make sure every resident who has fallen sick due to drinking contaminated water is accounted for by BCC and government," said Ndlovu.

The City's Health Services Director Edwin Sibanda Sunday told a local Weekly that following complaints from residents, council collected water samples from the area and swabs from residents that had diarrhoea and sent them to the laboratory for testing and were awaiting the results.

