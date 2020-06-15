Angola: COVID-19 - 12 New Positive Cases Detected

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country has recorded 12 more infections, among them a health professional from the Multiperfil clinic, and a recovered patient, said Friday Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Speaking at the usual update briefing on the pandemic, the Cabinet minister said that these are six imported cases and six of local contamination.

With these new cases, the country sees an increase to 130 positive cases, with 5 deaths, 42 recovered and 83 active cases.

The national epidemiological table shows 64 imported cases and 69 of local transmission.

