Angola: National Security Council Analyses "Specific Issues"

Luanda — The National Security Council Thursday in Luanda addressed "specific issues related to the scope of its activities," said the Press Secretariat of the President of the Republic.

In a press communiqué released this Friday, the secretariat reports that the approach was made at the second ordinary meeting of that body, held under the chair of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, João Lourenço.

The National Security Council is the body that consults the President of the Republic on matters relating to the conduct of national security policy and strategy.

Its members are the Vice-President of the Republic, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the chief judge of the Constitutional Court and Chief justice of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General.

The Council also includes the ministers of state and ministers appointed by the President of the Republic, in addition to such other entities as the Head of the Government may determine.