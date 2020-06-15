Angola: National Security Council Analyses "Specific Issues"

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Security Council Thursday in Luanda addressed "specific issues related to the scope of its activities," said the Press Secretariat of the President of the Republic.

In a press communiqué released this Friday, the secretariat reports that the approach was made at the second ordinary meeting of that body, held under the chair of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, João Lourenço.

The National Security Council is the body that consults the President of the Republic on matters relating to the conduct of national security policy and strategy.

Its members are the Vice-President of the Republic, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the chief judge of the Constitutional Court and Chief justice of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General.

The Council also includes the ministers of state and ministers appointed by the President of the Republic, in addition to such other entities as the Head of the Government may determine.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.