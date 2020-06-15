Angola Reaffirms Cooperation With Russia

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday reiterated Angola's interest in continuing cooperation with the Russian Federation in different fields, with a view to mutual interest.

In a message of congratulations to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of Russia Day, marked June 12, the Angolan Head of State expresses the hope that cooperation will help to advance Angola's development and deepen Russian achievements.

In his message, which was extended to the People and Government of the Russian Federation, João Lourenço said that the celebration of 12 June, in this year marking 75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, took on a "particularly grandiose" significance.

He stresses that the date recalls "the history and the difficult and heroic path taken" by Russia "to achieve the high levels of economic, scientific and technological development".

In the note, on behalf of the Angolan People and Government and himself, the President of the Republic states that the levels of development achieved give Russia an active and indispensable role in the international community, for the independence, sovereignty and freedom of peoples.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.