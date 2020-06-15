Nigeria: Photos - Comedian MC Tagwaye Weds Presidential Aide's Daughter

Nigerian comedian, Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, who is known for mimicking President Muhammadu Buhari, wedded his sweetheart, Hauwa Uwais, on Saturday.

The bride is the daughter of a special adviser to Presidential Muhammadu Buhari on social investments, Maryam Uwais.

Taking to his Instagram account after the wedding on Saturday, the groom wrote, "It's a good night we continue from where we stopped tomorrow. For those asking, we're officially joined married today."

MC Tagwaye shot to stardom after he styled his craft in such a way that he dresses, speaks, and acts like the president.

This is coupled with the fact that he has a resemblance to President Buhari.