Nigeria: Edo Governorship - Obaseki Visits Wike

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, visited his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Photos of the visit have been posted on Twitter via Mr Wike's personal Twitter handle @GovWike.

The embattled Edo governor wore a white long-sleeve shirt on blue trousers, with a face cap that has the inscription 'Obaseki 2020'. He was personally received at the Rivers Government House by Mr Wike.

The purpose of the visit is unclear, for now.

Governor Obaseki's spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, initially said he was not aware of the visit when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him on Sunday evening.

Mr Osagie later called PREMIUM TIMES to say Mr Obaseki's visit to Port Harcourt may be related to the passing of a popular Nigerian event planner, Ibidun Ighodalo.

The Ighodalos have been very close friends to Governor Obaseki and his wife, Mr Osagie said.

He said Mr Obaseki may have decided to stop by to see Mr Wike out of courtesy.

"I believe too since they are politicians, they would discuss political issues," he added.

There have been speculations that Governor Obaseki would defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State after he was disqualified by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) from contesting the APC governorship primary in the state.

Mr Wike, who is doing his second term as Rivers governor, could very well be said to have experience in political battle, having successfully fought a fierce election battle against the APC to win a re-election in 2019.

Apart from being one of the most influential governors in PDP, Mr Wike publicly said he funded the election of the Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri.

If Mr Obaseki secures Mr Wike's support, it would certainly be a good start for his next political moves for the September governorship election in Edo.

APC election committee a "gathering of jesters" - Obaseki

Meanwhile, Mr Obaseki has described the APC Primary Election Appeal Committee as a "gathering of jesters."

The governor in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mr Osagie, said the committee "cannot uphold the verdict on a matter that was never appealed."

Mr Obaseki said, "The charade of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his puppet screening committees seems to know no end and their commitment towards the destruction of what is left of the smoldering integrity of our great party under Oshiomhole's watch appears assured."

Mr Obaseki in the statement kept referring to APC as "our great party".

He assured the APC members of good governance "through the leadership of Governor Obaseki, from 2020 to 2024".