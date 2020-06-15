Kenya, Rwanda Fly Flags At Half-Mast to Mourn Nkurunziza

13 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya and Rwanda will fly their flags at half-mast to honour Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza who died on Tuesday, the two presidents said, separately.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday directed that the Kenyan flag and that of the East African Community be flown half-mast from Saturday, June 13 from dusk until dawn at all public buildings and public grounds, and at all of Kenya's Diplomatic Missions abroad.

President Kenyatta mourned President Nkurunziza who died on June 9 at the age of 55 following a cardiac arrest.

"May the late President Pierre Nkurunziza rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

In Rwanda, a communique signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Saturday said that President Paul Kagame had directed that the Rwandan and East African Community flags be flown at half-mast in the country from Saturday June 13 until the day Nkurunziza is buried.

"We continue to grieve with the People of Burundi and the family of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza during this difficult time," the statement said.

Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved.

