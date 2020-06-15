Nigeria: Govt Urged to Recapitalise FMBN

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The president of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Aliyu Oroji Wammako, yesterday urged the Federal Government to recapitalise the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to be able to continue providing the mortgage needed for affordable housing for all.

He was commenting on a part of President Muhammadu Buhari's 2020 Democracy Day speech that the administration's pursuit of affordable housing for the low and middle-income earners had received a boost.

According to him, a way-out of the present economic woes caused by the COVID -19 pandemic is a policy framework that will encourage building of more houses to boost employment opportunities for the youth.

Wammako said REDAN would soon come up with a programme to assist the government in increasing the micro economic indices by creating employment at the local level.

He suggested that the Central Bank of Nigeria's COVID-19 intervention fund be properly channelled into building construction "which has the multiplier effect of massive employment creation."

He said the housing sector could generate 2.5million direct and 3.5 million indirect jobs for professionals and artisans as well as strengthen the revitalization of the macro -economic indices.

He added that proper funding of the real estate sector would stem rural-urban migration and increase the national housing stock.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.