Africa: Over 240,000 COVID-19 Cases, 110,000 Recoveries Across Continent

Women - most widowed or otherwise made vulnerable by the Boko Haram insurgency - are producing facemasks using the traditional Ankara fabric, to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria’s conflict-affected Northeast. Initial training for the women by professional tailors in Maiduguri, was supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Cape Town — As of June 15, the confirmed COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 242,968. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 6,523 and recoveries 110,734.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 70,038 with deaths numbering 1,480 Other most-affected countries include Egypt (44,598 cases), Nigeria (16,085), Algeria (10,919), and Ghana (11,964).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

