Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nizamiye Hospital Tasks Nigerians On Safety Guidelines

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, yesterday charged Nigerians to follow all laid-down protocols by the Federal Government to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The hospital, at a media parley, stated various steps it had taken to ensure that its medical personnel attend to non-COVID-19-related patients.

The hospital, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Mohammed Abubakar, yesterday, commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

The hospital said it was committed to halting the spread of the virus.

It stated: "Nigerians must take responsibility in this critical point through the following ways; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

"Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces every day such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and washing of hands often with soap and water."

