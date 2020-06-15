Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Donates Medical Kits to Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan

The Government of Rwanda has donated testing medical kits to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is part of the earlier promised 200 test kits and personal protective equipment to the mission in support of international efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

100 test kits that were airlifted by RwandAir to Juba International Airport, were handed over to UNMISS officials in Juba.

It is aimed at increasing the mission's capacity to test and treat staff, and the remaining testing kits will be soon delivered.

Brig Gen Eugene Nkubito, Rwanda's Senior Representative in UNMISS and Juba Sector Commander, handed over the medical kits to John Sengui Barber and Lt Col Su KHAN on behalf of UNMISS.

Nkubito said the medical kits will contribute to mass testing and sampling for COVID19 within peacekeepers in UNMISS.

He said, "Covid-19 is a common enemy to mankind, and cooperation is the way to defeat the pandemic".

Barber, the medical representative of UNMISS thanked the Government of Rwanda for the support saying that it will significantly improve UNMISS capacity to fight against Covid-19.

"These kits are definitely augmenting our speed in testing staff," said Barber.

The donation comes after Rwanda took measures to test and sample Covid-19 to Rwandan peacekeepers under UNMISS including military, Police and Correction Service.

1400 peacekeepers have been tested this past week.

This activity will continue in other missions where Rwandan peacekeepers are deployed.