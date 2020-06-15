Rwanda Receives Anti-COVID-19 Supplies From Dubai Ruling Family

Rwanda has received over 300,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruling family.

The materials arrived in the country today Sunday June 14 as support to Rwanda by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, among the products are ventilators, test kits, masks, coveralls, and face shields among others, which will be used to support Rwanda's capacity for treatment, prevention and testing the coronavirus pandemic in Rwanda.

Speaking to media at the reception of the items, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre said that there was the support showcases partnership among the countries of the world, which important to fight the pandemic,

"Since the pandemic has hit the whole globe, international partnership is very necessary. So we are happy today that friends of Rwanda have assisted us with these pieces of equipment which will beef up what we had," he said.

Asked about the adequacy of anti-Covid-19 equipment in the country, Nsanzimana said that the country does not have a shortage, thanks to a couple of reasons for instance not having many complicated cases.

"We are happy to continue to upgrade our capacity. But the thing is, let us prevent it (Covid-19) and not have more cases because treatment is the last option. If we can prevent, this is the main thing," he said.

Speaking on the behalf of Dubai, Sumeet Bhardwaj the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Port World (DP World) Kigali said,

"I see this as a sign of even stronger friendship between the UAE and Rwanda, and on a personal note I am grateful to his Highness Sheikh Muhammed (the Prime Minister of the UAE) along with his wife Sheikha Hind who have extended this generous support to all of us Rwandans."

DP world and One and Only Hotels in Rwanda assisted with the logistics of the delivery of the items from Dubai to Rwanda.

Bonita Mutoni the Sales and Marketing Manager of One and Only Resorts Rwanda told media that their assistance towards the logistics of the delivery of the equipments from Dubai is aimed at supporting Rwanda to be safe again for its citizens and tourists who want to come in from outside

"We have Rwandans working at the property (One and Only), we are also a key partner with Rwanda Development Board bringing tourists to the destination. So we have got to make sure that the destination is safe for tourists to start to return to Rwanda," she said.

Meanwhile, Rwanda on Saturday, June 13 reported 31 new Covid-19 confirmed cases- the highest since mid-March when the country registered her first case.

On the same day, 11 patients were discharged from treatment centres after recovery. The results were from 2,043 sample tests.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health noted that "Rusizi cluster and Rusumo continue to drive new cases" hence urging "heightened vigilance everywhere".