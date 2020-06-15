Nigeria: Kwara Bridge Collapse - Remains of a Victim Recovered, 3 Others Still Missing

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo

Ilorin — The remains of one of the four persons swept off into the carnal following the collapse of a bridge at Oko-Erin area of Ilorin, Kwara State during a heavy rainfall on Saturday has been recovered while three others are still missing.

The name of the recovered body from the carnal was given as Okechukwu Orwabo by the state fire service officials.

The state fire service personnel are still searching for the bodies of 3 other victims as at the time of filing this report.

It said that the bodies of Chuben Orwabo and Chibike Orwabo, both family members who were also swept away by the heavy rainfall on Saturday are still missing.

Four persons were reported to have been swept off into the carnal as a bridge collapsed at Oko- Erin area of the town on Saturday night.

A witness in the area, Alhaji Raimi Agbaje, said the bridge caved in at about 10 pm on Saturday night during heavy rainfall that lasted over two hours.

