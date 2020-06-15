Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Quarantine Inmates Cry Foul Amid Over-Detention

15 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

COVID-19 quarantined people at Bulawayo Polytechnic have accused authorities at the centre of detaining them beyond the mandatory 21 days.

They are part of hundreds of returning residents who are being placed on compulsory 21-day quarantine as part of government's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Most returning residents are from South Africa, UK and Botswana.

Inmates who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com Sunday also complained over what they described as appalling living conditions at the isolation centre.

"I have been detained at this place since May 10 when I arrived from Botswana. Since my arrival, I was only tested on the 22nd of May and my results were negative.

"Following the outcome of our results as well as the expiry of the mandatory 21 days, we were supposed to have been released but the process was further delayed because one of inmates tested positive," said an inmate who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

The inmate said he and some of his colleagues were tested again on Friday.

He said of the 290 inmates at the centre, only 40 people were tested.

The inmate also complained about the living conditions at the place.

"Conditions here are not fit for a normal human being.

"The food is horrible and inadequate. Last time I had to call my brother from Harare to bring me food because I was starving. Whenever we try to raise our complaints, we are threatened," he added.

Another inmate who also refused to be named made similar claims of being over-detained.

"I have almost clocked three months at this place and nobody has bothered to explain to us what is happening.

"We understand the people whom we checked in together, in Harare and other centres have already been released. We have families to look after and there is no point of keeping us here suffering," he said.

There are also reports that some inmates at the United College of Education have also overstayed.

The inmates have been staging daily demonstrations at the centre in protest of the conditions.

Government has been struggling to avail test kits, something that has seen returnees overstay in quarantine centres dotted around the country amid food shortages and other challenges.

When reached for comment, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube confirmed some inmates have indeed overstayed at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

"The PMD has briefed me that there are inmates who have spent 28 days because when they were about to be released, one of their colleagues tested positive so they were told to remain for another eight days," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.