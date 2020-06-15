Kenya: Man's Decomposing Body Found Inside Rented House in Ngumba

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations to establish the cause of death of man whose decomposing body was found on Saturday inside a rented house in Ngumba Estate, Kasarani Constituency.

Police were forced to break into the two-bedroom house after neighbours reported foul smell emanating from the house.

The man, according to Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Muthuri Mwongera, was recently lost his job.

"The deceased had recently lost his job at city hotel due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic," Mwongera told Nairobi News on the phone, adding that cause of man's death is yet to be established.

The middle-aged man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, is believed to have died nearly one week ago.

One of the neighbours said the foul smell was too much, adding that the deceased stayed alone in his house.

Police officers from Kasarani Police Post took the man's body to City Mortuary.