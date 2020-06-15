Kenya: Shollei Joins Race for FKF Presidency

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President Sammy Shollei has declared interest in contesting for the presidency of the football body.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the former Kenya Breweries (now Tusker FC) and Harambee Stars players pledged to improve the standards of the game in Kenya, if elected.

GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL

"The standards of the game have deteriorated. I am declaring my candidacy so as to be able to rectify that. Football needs someone who is humble and can listen to opinion from across the board, work with several stakeholders because it is a sport of the masses," Shollei said.

He also blasted current FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, accusing him of, among other things, failing to develop football talent at the grassroots.

"The current federation has blundered in a number of wants and one of them is that they have forgotten grassroots football. Football will always start from the lowest level. I want to turn it upside down," he said.

PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES

Shollei served as FKF Vice President, under Sam Nyamweya between 2011 and 2016. But he fell out with his boss and was suspended from office before the end of his term.

A IT businessman now joins a crowded field of prospective candidates for FKF's top seat, including the incumbent Mwendwa, former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and former FKF Deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda, former Governor Moses Akaranga and businessman Steve Mburu have also declared their interests in contesting for the seat.