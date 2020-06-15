Kenyan Football Star Turns to Boda Boda Business

13 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Amid hard financial times, football star Wesley Onguso has elected to ferry passengers on his motorbike in a bid to make some income.

Football activities in Kenya have been halted indefinitely since March after the coronavirus outbreak.

This situation has left players with little or no source of income.

And Onguso, who turns out for newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side City Stars, has opted to source for income on the side.

"I cannot sit home all day. There is no income. And I don't like being idle," he explained.

"I bought a motorbike, and I am now using it to make money to tend for my family. I make around Sh1,000 a day."

Onguso, who plays in defence position, has enjoyed a stellar career on the local front, turning out Posta Rangers, Mathare United and Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League, alongside the men's national football team.

He is remembered for scoring a penalty when Harambee Stars beat Zanzibar in Machakos to win the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The government recently released a stimulus program to cushion footballers affected by the coronavirus pandemic with a Sh10,000 monthly stipend for months of June, July and August

