Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Taunts 'Lost' Charamba Over Polad Comments

MDC Alliance has described presidential spokesperson George Charamba as "totally lost" in his proposed solutions to resolve the country's problems.

Charamba told the media that Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa's intransigence towards joining President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) hampered much-needed national dialogue, seen as the panacea to the country's myriad challenges.

However, responding to the comments in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo described Charamba as "insincere and lost".

He accused Charamba of attempting to advance an agenda aimed at benefitting political elites at the disadvantage of the rest of the citizens.

"He is lost. MDC Alliance is not an extension of Zanu PF," Hlatshwayo said.

"These Zanu PF guys are fake, not sincere at all. They want to fool the people of Zimbabwe.

"POLAD is not a platform for meaningful dialogue because it has an agenda. If they are sincere, why do they want to be conveners themselves?"

The Zanu PF led government is in panic mode following a deepening economic crisis that has spotlighted heavily on Mnangagwa's leadership capabilities or lack of.

The country has seen spiralling inflation, with independent estimates putting it at 600%, acute food, cash and fuel shortages, among other crises.

Zimbabweans are disheartened with that there seemed to be no solution in sight to reverse the crisis.

With signs of more troubles ahead, calls have been made for the country's political actors to close ranks and find a lasting solution to the national crisis.

Chamisa's involvement in the talks is seen as key to the resolution of the crisis as he is leader of the country's biggest opposition.

The MDC Alliance chief is against the convening of talks with parties which command no grassroot support in the country and wants a face to face talk with Mnangagwa to resolve the national crisis.

Charamba has ruled out any chances of such bilateral engagement, saying the opposition politician should instead, swallow his pride and join Mnangagwa's pool.

However, Hlatshwayo has said the opposition outfit will not be a part of POLAD, a grouping he described as that of political failures who failed to garner support among Zimbabwean voters.

He said the MDC-A has since launched a clear road map which outlines the terms of what needs to be done to remedy the national crisis.

"We maintain that real dialogue must lead to a transitional authority to enable reforming the socio-economic problems affecting the people of Zimbabwe and pave way for elections.

"However, Charamba's utterances are aimed at propping up a controversial agenda and in the process squandering taxpayers monies," he said.