Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Taunts 'Lost' Charamba Over Polad Comments

15 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance has described presidential spokesperson George Charamba as "totally lost" in his proposed solutions to resolve the country's problems.

Charamba told the media that Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa's intransigence towards joining President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) hampered much-needed national dialogue, seen as the panacea to the country's myriad challenges.

However, responding to the comments in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo described Charamba as "insincere and lost".

He accused Charamba of attempting to advance an agenda aimed at benefitting political elites at the disadvantage of the rest of the citizens.

"He is lost. MDC Alliance is not an extension of Zanu PF," Hlatshwayo said.

"These Zanu PF guys are fake, not sincere at all. They want to fool the people of Zimbabwe.

"POLAD is not a platform for meaningful dialogue because it has an agenda. If they are sincere, why do they want to be conveners themselves?"

The Zanu PF led government is in panic mode following a deepening economic crisis that has spotlighted heavily on Mnangagwa's leadership capabilities or lack of.

The country has seen spiralling inflation, with independent estimates putting it at 600%, acute food, cash and fuel shortages, among other crises.

Zimbabweans are disheartened with that there seemed to be no solution in sight to reverse the crisis.

With signs of more troubles ahead, calls have been made for the country's political actors to close ranks and find a lasting solution to the national crisis.

Chamisa's involvement in the talks is seen as key to the resolution of the crisis as he is leader of the country's biggest opposition.

The MDC Alliance chief is against the convening of talks with parties which command no grassroot support in the country and wants a face to face talk with Mnangagwa to resolve the national crisis.

Charamba has ruled out any chances of such bilateral engagement, saying the opposition politician should instead, swallow his pride and join Mnangagwa's pool.

However, Hlatshwayo has said the opposition outfit will not be a part of POLAD, a grouping he described as that of political failures who failed to garner support among Zimbabwean voters.

He said the MDC-A has since launched a clear road map which outlines the terms of what needs to be done to remedy the national crisis.

"We maintain that real dialogue must lead to a transitional authority to enable reforming the socio-economic problems affecting the people of Zimbabwe and pave way for elections.

"However, Charamba's utterances are aimed at propping up a controversial agenda and in the process squandering taxpayers monies," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.