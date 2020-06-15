Kenya: Jaro Soja Removed From Gor Whatsapp Group for Non-Payment of Members Fee

13 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia has unceremoniously removed unregistered fans from the club's WhatsApp group.

Among the unregistered members who were shown the door by Secretary General Ronald Ngala is K'Ogalo's number one fan Jaro Soja who has been selling face masks branded with the club's logo.

REGISTRATION FEE

After venturing into the business of making face masks, Jaro Soja recently pledged to remit ten percent of his earnings to Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund, a fans-driven initiative that aims at helping the club offset its bills, especially players salaries and allowances..

The fans who were removed from the WhatsApp group are said to have failed to renew their membership by paying a non-refundable annual registration fee of Sh1,200.

After the removals, the group remained with only 47 registered members. The club management has said it targets massive registration of fans across the country with a view of boosting the club's revenue streams.

SPITTING VENOM

In April, Ngala asked all club fans to renew their membership to keep the club financially afloat.

Some of the fans who were kicked out took issue with Ngala saying he should have briefed them earlier before taking action.

Others have now sought refuge in the club's Facebook group where they continue spitting venom over their removal from the group.

Only registered Gor Mahia member are allowed to take part in club's elections and is entitled to financial information pertaining to the affairs of the club.

