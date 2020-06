Nairobi — A police chopper crashed in Meru Saturday morning, injuring six police officers.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the chopper was carrying security personnel from Eastern, who were heading to Sololo in Marsabit for a security meeting.

“The officers have been rushed to Meru Level Five hospital but plans are underway to airlift them for specialised treatment,” he said.

Those injured include the Eastern Regional County Commissioner and Police Chief.