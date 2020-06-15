South Africa: Pongola Rapist Sentenced to Life in Jail

15 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Pongola Regional Court sentenced Sipho "Mathousand" Lushaba (37) to life imprisonment for rape on 11 June 2020.

The accused offered to accompany the victim (20) to her homestead on 9 March 2019 at 19:30. Whilst they were on route to the victim's home, he broke a bottle and threatened to kill her. He took her to his homestead at Belgrade where he locked her in the house and raped her repeatedly until the next day. The community as well as members of the SANDF, who were searching for her after she did not return home, rescued the victim.

The accused was taken into custody. A case of rape was opened at Pongola police station and it was assigned to the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The investigating officer ensured that he sends a well-investigated docket to court to ensure a successful prosecution. The accused was kept in custody throughout the trial until his conviction.

