Kenya: Police Officers Airlifted to Nairobi After Meru Air Crash

Nairobi — Six police officers who sustained injuries when a police chopper crashed in Meru Saturday morning have been airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

The officers, who include the Eastern Regional police commander and county commissioner, were airlifted by a Kenya Airforce helicopter.

They were received at the Wilson Airport by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the chopper was ferrying the officers to Sololo in Marsabit for a security meeting.

After the 7am incident, the injured officers were rushed to Meru Level Five hospital before the military aircraft was dispatched to airlift them to Nairobi.