Nigeria: Sokoto Establishes Irrigation Scheme to Boost Food Security

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — Sokoto State Government is poised to establish new irrigation schemes as part of efforts to boost food security.

This constitutes part of a blueprint on sustainable growth and development strategies for the state in a Post- COVID-19 Era.

Speaking when he received the blueprint from Vice- Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Professor Lawal Suleman Bilbis, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the new irrigation scheme would be established at Rabah and Silame Local Government Areas.

He noted that agricultural development is one of the priorities of his administration, adding that the government also plans to establish a new industrial layout to provide enabling environment to business communities as part of initiatives to enhance economic activities.

He revealed that plans had reached advanced stage to collaborate with Indonesia and Turkey towards enhancing arts and culture in Sokoto State.

In a remark, the UDUS Vice Chancellor said the gesture in documenting a blueprint was to aid in economic revival of the state in the wake of the economic setback experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

