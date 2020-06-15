South Africa: Bogus Security Guard Behind Bars for Car Hijacking

15 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police members in conjunction with a tracking company arrested a 31-year-old male for car hijacking in Rosettenville on Sunday, 14 June 2020 at 05:00.

It is alleged that three suspects hijacked a 40-year-old male in Rosettenville at 04:30. The victim was driving a Silver Renault Clio when he offered a male wearing security clothes a lift. He was joined by other two males. They assaulted the driver and robbed him of his cellphone and wallet, containing R250,00. The tracking company was alerted and the vehicle was recovered and one suspect apprehended. Two suspects are still at large and investigation is under way.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

