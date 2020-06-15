Kenya: Susan Kihika Disowns Twitter Account Maligning Anne Waiguru

13 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has disowned a Twitter account using her name to malign embattled Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru.

The account bears the senator's name and similar profile picture as the one on her original account.

The tweet from the account that captured Ms Kihika's attention, questioned Ms Waiguru's integrity.

"What is with all these fake accounts suddenly? Pls ignore this post and other similar ones," responded senator Kihika regarding the fake account.

Governor Waiguru is set to appear before the Senate on Tuesday where her fate will be determined.

Fake accounts purporting to be the Nakuru senator appear to have suddenly mushroomed after she took a swipe at Gender CS Margret Kobia for running to the defence of Ms Waiguru after being impeached by Kirinyaga MCAs.

According to a statement by CS Kobia, the impeachment was an attack on women.

Kihika challenged the CS on why she did not run to her defence when she was facing similar challenges during her ouster as the Jubilee Party Senate chief whip.

What is with all this fake accounts suddenly? Pls ignore this post and other similar ones. pic.twitter.com/D2JCZJDHRF

- Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) June 12, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.