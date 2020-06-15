Rwanda's Coronavirus Cases Cross 500 Mark

Rwanda's coronavirus cases have increased to 510 after 16 cases were registered in the country on Friday, June 12, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry's daily Covid-19 update, the new cases are related to the Rusizi cluster and repatriated Rwandans.

Rusizi District has been the latest hotspot for coronavirus, which was first traced in cross-border traders a few days ago.

Subsequently, the government, on instruction from the health ministry, imposed a lockdown on sectors that make up Kamembe town, which borders the DR Congo.

On top of Kamembe, Nkombo island on Lake Kivu was also put on lockdown as part of the effort to curtail Covid-19 cases in the region.

According to the ministry, the latest cases have been isolated and contacts traced.

The status report indicates that eight patients were discharged after full recovery in the past 24 hours.

Rwanda has carried out 85,613 Coronavirus tests since the Covid-19 outbreak in Rwanda, but only 0.6% of these have tested positive.

Two deaths have since been recorded since the first case was recorded in March this year.

There are now 7,673,976 cases of COVID-19 in the world, and the virus has so far killed 426,080 people.