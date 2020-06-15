South Africa: Councillor Linked to Msunduzi Municipality Alleged Fraudulent Tenders Out On a Warning

press release

A Msunduzi Municipality ward Councillor who was summoned to face charges of corruption and fraud appeared at the Durban Magistrates' Court on Friday, 12 June 2020.

Siphamandla Madlala (40) from ward 29 was released on a warning and is expected back in the same court on 27 July 2020 for a pre-trial conference.

It is alleged that Madlala allegedly facilitated R71 000 fraudulent tenders from a supplier between 2017 and 2018. The tenders related to the procurement of marquees, tables, chairs and PA system for the municipality events.

He allegedly demanded kickbacks from the supplier and received a sizable gratification during the two years.

Madlala was served with summons during March 2020 to appear in court on 1 April 2020 after the Serious Corruption Investigation was alerted and investigated his mischiefs.

However, due to COVID19 level 5 lockdown, the courts were closed and the matter was postponed in his absence. Last week the matter was finally heard in court and it has since been postponed to next month.