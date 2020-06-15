South Africa: Councillor Linked to Msunduzi Municipality Alleged Fraudulent Tenders Out On a Warning

15 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A Msunduzi Municipality ward Councillor who was summoned to face charges of corruption and fraud appeared at the Durban Magistrates' Court on Friday, 12 June 2020.

Siphamandla Madlala (40) from ward 29 was released on a warning and is expected back in the same court on 27 July 2020 for a pre-trial conference.

It is alleged that Madlala allegedly facilitated R71 000 fraudulent tenders from a supplier between 2017 and 2018. The tenders related to the procurement of marquees, tables, chairs and PA system for the municipality events.

He allegedly demanded kickbacks from the supplier and received a sizable gratification during the two years.

Madlala was served with summons during March 2020 to appear in court on 1 April 2020 after the Serious Corruption Investigation was alerted and investigated his mischiefs.

However, due to COVID19 level 5 lockdown, the courts were closed and the matter was postponed in his absence. Last week the matter was finally heard in court and it has since been postponed to next month.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.