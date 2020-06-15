Rwanda: Kagame Orders National Flag to Fly At Half-Mast in Solidarity With Burundi

13 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, June 13 ordered that the National Flag and the Flag of East African Community, on Rwandan territory will fly at half-mast in solidarity with Burundi and her people following the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza this week.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the directive took immediate effect and will be in place until burial of the fallen president.

"In solidarity with the Government and people of our neighboring sister Republic of Burundi, during this time of grief due to the demise of His Excellency President Pierre Nkurunziza,

"The President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame has ordered that the National Flag and the Flag of East African Community, on Rwandan territory, will fly at half-mast," reads parts of the statement.

President Nkurunziza passed away on June 8, and a statement from the Government of Burundi revealed that he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Nkurunziza was set to step down in August following the election of Maj. Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye on May 20.

The Burundian Constitutional Court on Friday, June 12 ruled that there will be no interim presidency adding that Ndayishimiye should be sworn-in as soon as possible.

