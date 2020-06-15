South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On Coronavirus COVID-19 Level 3 Liquor Traders Arrests and Alcohol Sales Compliance During Public Holidays

press release

Coronavirus Update: Two liquor traders arrested and a total of 1 447 licensed premises have been inspected.

We wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal and 8000 liquor license holders that tomorrow 16 June 2020 is a national public holiday therefore, the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

It should be remembered that the first ever Youth Day event under a democratic government was held in eZakheni Township under uThukela District Municipality here in KwaZulu-Natal. The Provincial Government under the leadership of Premier Sihle Zikalala assigned me to be the Champion of Operation Sukuma Sakhe in this district.

Addressing young people on the day, President Nelson Mandela remarked: "We celebrate June 16, 1995 after our first Freedom Year, with new and bigger challenges facing the youth. You were in the forefront of the liberation struggle. Today you must be in the forefront of reconstruction and development."

Tomorrow, we will pay tribute to young people who laid down their lives in order for me and you to be free. We will also reflect on programmes that are aimed at ensuring that young people continue to be the motor-force of change.

Critically, in terms of Section 44 (5) of the Disaster Management Regulations as amended (28th May 2020) "the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays."

I pause to express my appreciation to law enforcement agencies across all levels for working with inspectors from our entity - KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority and the department's Business Regulations Unit.

Over the past two weeks a total of 1 447 liquor traders across the province have been visited during business inspection, compliance and enforcement.

Notwithstanding challenges associated with the sale of alcohol during this period, the rate of compliance with COVID-19 regulations is improving daily.

As we move forward, I wish to reiterate once again that where any licence holder is found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act, the KZN liquor authority will recommend the suspension of the license until the end of lockdown or for three months.

I wish to highlight areas of contraventions over the past week and action taken:

In Wembezi, Estcourt precinct / Loskop areas (uThukela District) - upon arrival of inspectors and law enforcement agencies, a liquor outlet was left abandoned and consequently shut down;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Bergville (uThukela District) - Two liquor outlets were shut down for selling expired liquor. Their liquor was collected and replaced by the supplier and were allowed to trade thereafter;

In Taylor's Halt area, Pietermaritzburg- a foreign national Mr Grima Temesgen Tesema was arrested and charged for operating an unlicensed liquor outlet. About 761, 25 litres of liquor seized. SAP14 72/06/2020 - SAP13 301/06/2020;

One unlicensed liquor outlet was shutdown in Ekhanyezeni Area Camperdown and a suspect arrested. Camperdown CAS 2/06/2020, SAP13 199/2020. Inspectors and law enforcement agencies seized 22, 5 litres of liquor and suspect detained SAP14/6/06/2020;

In Creighton (Harry Gwala District) one liquor outlet was shut down for the violation of COVID-19 regulations - such as failure to ensure the availability of sanitizer, lack of social distancing and serving customers without masks.

Inspections will continue throughout the corners of the province today, tomorrow and over the next few weeks.

NB: In this province there are 8000 liquor license holders. For further information, liquor traders must contact 031 - 302 0628 or 081033 0831

A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding violation of Business Regulations.